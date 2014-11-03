Energy Future Holdings given conditional OK to take Oncor bids

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Bankrupt power company Energy Future Holdings Corp received conditional court approval to begin pursuing bids for its majority stake in Oncor, the largest power transmission company in Texas which could be worth billions of dollars.

Delaware Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi said Energy Future could begin accepting bids once it had changed the way directors of affiliates approved of the plan to sell Oncor. He also said the bidding process must involve the two official creditors committees and the timeframe for approving the sale should be extended to allow for alternative deals to develop.

Energy Future in April filed one of the largest corporate bankruptcies and had expected to confirm a plan of reorganization based around the Oncor sale by December 2015. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)