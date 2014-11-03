FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Energy Future Holdings given conditional OK to take Oncor bids
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 3, 2014 / 6:46 PM / 3 years ago

Energy Future Holdings given conditional OK to take Oncor bids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Bankrupt power company Energy Future Holdings Corp received conditional court approval to begin pursuing bids for its majority stake in Oncor, the largest power transmission company in Texas which could be worth billions of dollars.

Delaware Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi said Energy Future could begin accepting bids once it had changed the way directors of affiliates approved of the plan to sell Oncor. He also said the bidding process must involve the two official creditors committees and the timeframe for approving the sale should be extended to allow for alternative deals to develop.

Energy Future in April filed one of the largest corporate bankruptcies and had expected to confirm a plan of reorganization based around the Oncor sale by December 2015. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.