BRIEF-Energy International says court ruled request for proceedings against Margaret Lai Ching Leung be dismissed
November 22, 2013 / 10:04 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Energy International says court ruled request for proceedings against Margaret Lai Ching Leung be dismissed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Energy International Investments Holdings Ltd : * Press release- Energy intinv-result of litigation * Legal proceeding was begun by inner Mongolia xiao hong shan yuen Xian mining

industry and qinghai forest source mining industry * Court ruled request for proceedings of Hong Kong forest source mining

industry against margaret lai ching leung be dismissed * Court ruled revocation of judgment that change of exploration agreement

between qinghai subsidiary and yuen Xian is invalid * Court dismissed request of Hong Kong subsidiary confirmation of change of

exploration agreement being invalid * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

