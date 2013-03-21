FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Energy Transfer Partners buys rest of ETP Holdco for $3.75 bln
March 21, 2013 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Energy Transfer Partners buys rest of ETP Holdco for $3.75 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to say ETP will buy the 60 percent stake it does not own in ETP Holdco, not 40 percent)

March 21 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Energy Transfer Partners LP said it would buy the 60 percent stake in ETP Holdco Corp it does not already own for $3.75 billion from affiliate Energy Transfer Equity LP to simplify its structure.

ETE will receive $2.35 billion of newly issued ETP units and $1.40 billion in cash.

ETP Holdco, formed last year, is controlled by ETP through a board majority. ETP Holdco owns 100 percent of pipeline operators Southern Union Co and Sunoco Inc, excluding Sunoco Logistics.

ETE, which is the owner of the general partner of ETP, bought Southern Union for $5.5 billion after it won a bidding war with Williams Cos Inc in 2011. Sunoco was bought by ETP last year for $5.35 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
