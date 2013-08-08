FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Energy Transfer to extend Bakken-U.S. Gulf Coast crude line open season
August 8, 2013 / 2:12 PM / in 4 years

Energy Transfer to extend Bakken-U.S. Gulf Coast crude line open season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. pipeline company Energy Transfer Partners LP said on Thursday it will extend an open season for its Trunkline conversion pipeline that would carry crude oil from the Bakken formation and from Canada to Gulf Coast refineries.

It said it was optimistic it would find the customers to fill the line and needed extra time to conclude talks with shippers.

The 30-inch pipeline would span more than 700 miles, including just under 600 miles of a converted natural gas pipeline, and will have a capacity of 420,000 bpd. The project is expected to cost $1.5 billion.

Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

