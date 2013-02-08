FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Enerjisa says seeks further power network
#Credit Markets
February 8, 2013 / 8:37 AM / 5 years ago

Turkey's Enerjisa says seeks further power network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Turkish energy company Enerjisa aims to purchase at least one more power distribution network and is interested in the Toroslar and Ayedas grids, said Selahattin Hakman, energy group chairman of parent conglomerate Sabanci Holding.

Enerjisa, a joint venture of Sabanci and Germany’s biggest energy group E.ON which took over Austria’s Verbund stake in an asset swap announced last year, sees growth of more than 20 percent this year after revenues of 4.5 billion lira ($2.5 billion) in 2012, Hakman said.

He also told reporters late on Thursday that the company would not bid in the Hamitabat power plant privatisation tender, for which it had sought pre-qualification. ($1 = 1.7740 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Evrim Ergin; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

