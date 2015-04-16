FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
E.ON says could float Turkish power producer Enerjisa
#Financials
April 16, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 2 years ago

E.ON says could float Turkish power producer Enerjisa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 16 (Reuters) - E.ON said it could float Turkish power producer Enerjisa, of which it owns 50 percent.

A spokeswoman for E.ON said on Thursday that there had been agreement in principle with Turkey’s Sabanci Holding, owner of the other half of Enerjisa, on a possible initial public offering (IPO) since 2012.

Flotation of shares in Enerjisa has been repeatedly postponed, and Sabanci said last month an IPO would come only after 2016 due to poor market conditions. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

