Verbund in talks with E.ON Ruhrgas on stake in Turkish unit

ISTANBUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Austria’s Verbund is in talks to sell its stake in Turkish energy firm Enerjisa to E.ON Ruhrgas, four sources close to the deal told Reuters on Friday.

An announcement regarding the sale will be made by mid-September, some of the sources said. Verbund and E.ON Ruhrgas, the gas unit of Germany’s largest utility E.ON, declined to comment.

Enerjisa officials could not immediately be reached for comment. Verbund is a co-owner in the Turkish company along with Sabanci Holding.

“Verbund cannot meet Sabanci’s aims to grow in energy. Verbund is taking very cautious steps because of problems in the euro zone. E.ON has wanted to enter Turkey for a long time,” said one source with knowledge of the talks. (Additional reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin in Ankara, Seda Sezer in Istanbul, Tom Kaeckenhoff in Dusseldorf, Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt, Michael Shields in Vienna, Writing by Seda Sezer; editing by Jane Baird)