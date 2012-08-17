FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Verbund in talks with E.ON Ruhrgas on stake in Turkish unit
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 17, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

Verbund in talks with E.ON Ruhrgas on stake in Turkish unit

Orhan Coskun, Evrim Ergin

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Austria’s Verbund is in talks to sell its stake in Turkish energy firm Enerjisa to E.ON Ruhrgas, four sources close to the deal told Reuters on Friday.

An announcement regarding the sale will be made by mid-September, some of the sources said. Verbund and E.ON Ruhrgas, the gas unit of Germany’s largest utility E.ON, declined to comment.

Enerjisa officials could not immediately be reached for comment. Verbund is a co-owner in the Turkish company along with Sabanci Holding.

“Verbund cannot meet Sabanci’s aims to grow in energy. Verbund is taking very cautious steps because of problems in the euro zone. E.ON has wanted to enter Turkey for a long time,” said one source with knowledge of the talks. (Additional reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin in Ankara, Seda Sezer in Istanbul, Tom Kaeckenhoff in Dusseldorf, Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt, Michael Shields in Vienna, Writing by Seda Sezer; editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.