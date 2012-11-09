FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enerplus posts loss, expects growth to slow down in 2013
#Market News
November 9, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

Enerplus posts loss, expects growth to slow down in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Enerplus Corp reported a third-quarter loss due to certain asset impairments and said it expects growth to slow down next year as it cuts capital spending by 20 percent.

The company targets a 2012 capital spending of C$850 million.

The sale of its 1,600 barrels per day Manitoba assets will also reduce its growth expectations for 2013, the company said in a statement.

Net loss was C$63.5 million, or 32 Canadian cents per share, compared with a net income of C$111.3 million, or 62 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The company said it recorded exploration and evaluation impairments of about C$114 million.

