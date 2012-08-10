FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Enerplus profit falls; expects to spend more
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2012 / 11:50 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Enerplus profit falls; expects to spend more

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Enerplus Corp said quarterly profit more than halved on weak natural gas and oil prices, and that it expects capital expenditure for the year to rise as it looks to boost production at the Fort Berthold oilfield in North Dakota.

The Canadian oil and gas producer raised its average production forecast for the second time in three months as it expects Fort Berthold to boost exit volumes.

It expects production to average 83,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), up from its prior forecast of 83,000 boe/d.

Enerplus, which said oil and liquids now represent nearly half of its production volumes, expects to spend about C$850 million this year, up from C$800 million forecast earlier.

The net income fell to C$100.3 million ($101.1 million), or 51 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter from C$268 million, or C$1.50 per share, a year earlier.

Average production for the company, which in 2010 acquired Bakken and Marcellus assets, rose 9 percent to 82,108 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Natural gas prices have fallen 46 percent from last year to average $2.4 per million British thermal unit in April-June, while U.S. crude oil prices fell 9 percent.

Natural gas prices have remained weak in the last two years, forcing companies such as Chesapeake and Encana to shut in some gas output or trim spending on dry gas fields and focus on oil and natural gas liquids.

Enerplus halved its monthly dividend to 9 Canadian cents in June to cope with weak prices.

Shares of Enerplus, which has a market value of about C$2.80 billion, closed at C$14.39 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.