FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Enersis Americas prepares U.S. bond issuance - source
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 13, 2016 / 2:21 PM / 10 months ago

Enersis Americas prepares U.S. bond issuance - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Enersis Americas SA, a Latin American unit of Italian energy company Enel SpA , has sent a prospectus for a potential bond issuance to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a person familiar with the process said late on Wednesday.

The company plans to issue the bonds next week and the funds obtained will be used to refinance debt, the source told Reuters without revealing the value of the issuance.

Enersis Americas, which is expected to be renamed Enel Americas in the near future, manages the energy generation, distribution, and transmission assets of Enel in Peru, Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia.

Enel is in the final stages of a complex restructuring of its Latin American assets, in which it is separating its Chilean assets from all other Latin American operations.

Enel Americas will manage all assets outside of Chile, while the recently formed Enel Chile SA will manage assets inside the country. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.