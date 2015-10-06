FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Johnson Controls in talks to buy EnerSys - WSJ
October 6, 2015 / 7:15 PM / 2 years ago

Johnson Controls in talks to buy EnerSys - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Auto parts maker Johnson Controls Inc is in talks to buy industrial battery maker EnerSys , the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The talks are at an early stage and terms being discussed of the deal could not be learned, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1Z87qzV)

EnerSys had a market value of about $2.73 billion as of Monday’s close.

A media representative at Johnson Controls declined to comment on the report. EnerSys was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

