Brazil power producer Eneva missed June 15 debt payment
June 16, 2015 / 11:07 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil power producer Eneva missed June 15 debt payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian power producer Eneva SA, which filed for bankruptcy protection in December, said on Tuesday it failed to meet a debt payment on June 15 after one of its creditors refused to postpone the maturity date.

The company, which is controlled by Germany’s E.ON and fallen Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, said in a statement the payments were linked to the Parnaiba II power project in the northeastern state of Maranhão, adding that negotiations with creditors were continuing.

Eneva did not give a figure for the debt payment.

In April the board of Eneva, formerly MPX Energia SA, approved a restructuring plan in which lenders were guaranteed repayments up to $250,000. Any value above this amount would receive a haircut of between 15 and 55 percent. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Alan Crosby)

