Engie CEO says interested in Areva stake

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - French gas and power group Engie could take a stake in nuclear firm Areva to create a large international group handling nuclear maintenance and services, its chief executive said on Saturday.

“There are part of Areva’s activities, particularly in the international nuclear maintenance services that would be a nice fit with ours and this could perhaps be done”, Gerard Mestrallet told Europe 1 radio.

“This could be a stake, but we want Areva to remain involved in these activities. We could combine them with ours and have a beautiful international development project,” he said.

Engie already works with Areva on seven nuclear reactors in Belgium and has a project to build a nuclear plant designed by Areva and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Turkey.

Les Echos reported in early May that Engie, formerly GDF Suez, wants to expand its Cofely Endel unit, which does maintenance and repairs for nuclear plants, as well as radioactive clean-up and nuclear dismantling.

Cofely Endel, part of GDF Suez’s energy services unit Cofely, had 2013 turnover of 700 million euros ($779.66 million) and employs about 6,000 staff.

Areva’s reactors and services unit had 2014 revenue of 3.12 billion euros.

Areva is in negotiations with fellow French state-owned utility EDF about EDF possibly taking a capital stake in Areva’s reactor business. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Alison Williams)