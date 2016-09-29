Engie CEO says in no rush to sell E&P assets

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The chief executive of French gas and power group Engie said on Thursday that higher oil prices improved prospects for the sale of its exploration and production assets, but that the company would hold out for the right price.

"What is important for us is not how quickly we sell the assets, but the best window of opportunity, which means we could wait a while," Isabelle Kocher told reporters.

Kocher told Reuters last week that Engie would exit from oil and gas exploration and stop burning coal. (Reporting by Bate Felix; writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Adrian Croft)