Engie's Brazil unit eyes airport management licensing auctions -executive

SAO PAULO, May 4 (Reuters) - Engie Brasil, the Brazilian unit of Engie SA, is considering participating in a round of auctions for airport operating licenses in the country, a senior executive said on Thursday, underscoring the growing allure of infrastructure assets in Latin America's largest economy.

Engie Brasil would take part in upcoming auctions or even bid for existing licenses, strategy director Gil Maranhão told Reuters. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Paul Simao)