Engie Brazil unit seeks to sell Bahia, Maranhao natgas blocks
June 6, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

Engie Brazil unit seeks to sell Bahia, Maranhao natgas blocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 6 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of France’s Engie SA is seeking to sell its natural gas blocks in Brazil’s Bahia and Maranhao states as part of a global strategy to focus on renewable energy, the Brazil-unit’s chief executive said on Monday.

Engie Brazil CEO Mauricio Bahr, speaking at an event in Rio de Janeiro, also said the company has no interest in bidding for the thermoelectric power plants or liquefied natural gas (LNG) assets on sale by Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, commonly known as Petrobras.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Jeb Blount

