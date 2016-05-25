FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Engie considering closure or sale of Australian coal plant
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 25, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

Engie considering closure or sale of Australian coal plant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, May 25 (Reuters) - French gas and power group Engie said it is considering the closure or sale of its Hazelwood coal-fired plant in Australia as part of its strategy to exit the fossil fuel.

Chief Executive Isabelle Kocher told a French Senate committee on Wednesday that following the sale of two coal plants in Indonesia and India, coal would represent about 10 percent of its energy mix and that the utility planned a gradual exit from coal in the coming years.

“For the Hazelwood plant, we are studying all possible scenarios, including closure, or a sale if the state of Victoria tells us that it cannot meet power generating needs without this plant,” Kocher said.

Environmental organisations say the plant is one of the most polluting power stations in the world.

The Hazelwood plant, close to Melbourne, is located next to an open-cut pit coal mine, which burned uncontrollably for weeks in early 2014.

Engie’s Australian unit was charged in court in February with failing to provide a safe workplace and ensure public safety over the fire.

Engie acquired a majority stake in the plant when it bought International Power in 2012. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.