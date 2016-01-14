UPDATE 1-Kocher to become head of French energy firm Engie in May

(Adds Mestrallet, Kocher comments)

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Engie Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Isabelle Kocher will take over as head of the French energy group in May, current CEO and Chairman Gerard Mestrallet told reporters on Thursday.

He did not specify what title Kocher would have or what role he might keep.

“It is up to the board to decide,” said Mestrallet at Engie’s annual new year briefing.

He added he was not a candidate for any position, but Kocher said she was looking forward to working with him.

“I think we will form a good team,” she said.

Kocher was appointed deputy CEO and chief operating officer in October 2014.

French media have reported that Kocher is set to be appointed CEO, with Mestrallet keeping the chairman role.

Mestrallet also confirmed Engie’s 2015 earnings guidance and said the group planned to speed up its asset rotation in 2016.

In November, Engie warned that 2015 profit would be at the lower end of its forecast for a net recurring income, group share, between 2.75 and 3.05 billion euros, based on an estimated EBITDA between 11.45 and 12.05 billion.

Mestrallet has led Engie since the 2008 merger of gas group GDF with Suez, which he had led since 1995, and turned the new company into a global player in gas and power.

Mestrallet told reporters that from May onwards he expected to have more time to spend on his farm in Normandy, northern France, where he breeds horses and cows. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan and Mark Potter)