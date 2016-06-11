FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium's Tihange 2 nuclear unit should restart on June 15 - Electrabel
June 11, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

Belgium's Tihange 2 nuclear unit should restart on June 15 - Electrabel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 11 (Reuters) - Belgium’s Tihange 2 nuclear reactor should restart on Wednesday following an outage caused by a minor fault, a spokeswoman for operator Electrabel said.

The reactor was shut automatically on Friday because an electric motor in a non-nuclear part of it broke down.

In an emailed statement on Saturday, spokeswoman Anne-Sophie Huge said the problem was relatively simple and she estimated the unit would be back online on June 15.

Electrabel, the Belgian arm of French group Engie, operates seven nuclear reactors in Belgium with a total capacity of some 6,000 megawatts, covering about 55 percent of the nation’s electricity consumption. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

