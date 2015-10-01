FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-UPDATE 1-Engie trims profit outlook over Belgian nuclear plant outages

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscriber services, changes news labels used by some customers to ENGIE-OUTLOOK/))

PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - French gas and power group Engie on Thursday trimmed its 2015 profit outlook by about 3 percent or 100 million euros ($111 million) due to the outages at two Belgian nuclear power plants.

Engie’s Belgian unit Electrabel said it now counted on its Doel 3 and Tihange 2 reactors, where cracks have been found in their core tanks, being unavailable until Jan. 1 next year.

It had previously expected them to be unavailable until Nov. 1 this year, but it said Belgian authorities were still analysing the situation in terms of safety and had not yet said how long it would take.

Engie said in a statement that the outages would knock 40 million euros a month off of net recurring income. As a result, it now expected net recurring income of 2.75-3.05 billion euros instead of 2.85-3.15 billion euros previously.

The target was based on estimates that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation would come to 11.45-12.05 billion euros and operating income of 6.55-7.15 billion euros.

Engie shares were down 0.31 percent at 14.39 euros at 0730 GMT.

$1 = 0.8975 euros Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus

