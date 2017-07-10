Sri Lankan shares reach 18-month closing high in thin trade
COLOMBO, July 10 Sri Lankan stocks rose on Monday to reach an 18-month closing high led by telecom and diversified shares, but volume was thin as foreign trading low.
PARIS, July 10 French utility Engie is approaching its interim results on July 28 with "a lot of confidence," chief executive Isabelle Kocher said on Monday.
"We are approaching our half-year results with a lot of confidence," Kocher told reporters at a media briefing.
"The lines of business on which we have to chosen to focus have turned out to be businesses very much in demand from our clients, and there is very real progress with them," she added.
In May, Engie confirmed its earnings guidance for 2017 while reporting lower first-quarter profits.
For 2017, Engie has forecast a net recurring income of between 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion) and 2.6 billion euros, and a dividend of 0.7 euros per share.
($1 = 0.8785 euros) (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Bate Felix)
MILAN, July 10 Anima Holding is studying a possible merger with rival Aletti Gestielle as part of a broader growth plan, the Italian asset manager said on Monday, confirming a press report.