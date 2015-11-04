UPDATE 1-Engie warns of Q4 writedown, confirms 2015 profit outlook

(Adds detail on revenue, Belgian reactors)

PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - French gas and power group Engie warned it would book an asset writedown in the fourth quarter but confirmed its announcement last month that 2015 profit would be at the lower end of its forecast.

The utility said on Wednesday that as a result of worsening market conditions it expected to book an adjustment of the carrying value of certain assets, which would impact its bottom-line net profit, but not its recurring profit.

Engie said nine-month core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 7.5 percent to 8.1 billion euros ($8.8 billion) due to the impact of lower oil and gas prices on exploration-production activities and on LNG sales, due to lower power prices and due to the unavailability of its Belgian nuclear reactors Doel 3, Tihange 2 and Doel 1.

It added that these negative impacts have been only partly compensated by the commissioning of new assets, cost reduction, and a favorable impact from foreign exchange rates.

Engie gave no new date for a possible reopening of the Doel 3 and Tihange 2 reactors, which Engie’s Belgian unit Electrabel has said would be unavailable till Jan. 1 next year.

Engie confirmed it still expected a net recurring income, group share, between 2.75 and 3.05 billion euros, based on an estimated EBITDA between 11.45 and 12.05 billion.

Nine-month revenue was down 1.5 percent to 53.5 billion euros.