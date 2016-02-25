Engie sells generation assets to cut debt by 5.5 bln euros

PARIS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - French utility Engie said it is buying OpTerra Energy Services to boost its offering in the United States and selling 13 gigawatts of power generation assets to cut debt.

The disposals include 10 gigawatts in the United States and two coal-fired power plants in Indonesia and India, and will reduce Engie’s net debt by 5.5 billion euros ($6.1 billion), the company said in a statement.

“With the disposals in the U.S., India and Indonesia, we have already realised over one third of our three-year 15 billion euro portfolio rotation programme, while reducing by 20 percent our coal-fired generation installed capacity,” Chairman and Chief Executive Gerard Mestrallet said in a statement on Thursday.