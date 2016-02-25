FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Engie sells generation assets to cut debt by 5.5 bln euros
February 25, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

Engie sells generation assets to cut debt by 5.5 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - French utility Engie said it is buying OpTerra Energy Services to boost its offering in the United States and selling 13 gigawatts of power generation assets to cut debt.

The disposals include 10 gigawatts in the United States and two coal-fired power plants in Indonesia and India, and will reduce Engie’s net debt by 5.5 billion euros ($6.1 billion), the company said in a statement.

“With the disposals in the U.S., India and Indonesia, we have already realised over one third of our three-year 15 billion euro portfolio rotation programme, while reducing by 20 percent our coal-fired generation installed capacity,” Chairman and Chief Executive Gerard Mestrallet said in a statement on Thursday.

$1 = 0.9071 euros Reporting by James Regan; editing by David Clarke

