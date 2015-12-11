Engie considering sale of U.S. thermal assets -COO

PARIS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - French utility Engie is considering a sale of its thermal power generation plants in the United States, deputy chief executive and chief operating officer Isabelle Kocher said on Friday.

“We’re seriously thinking about it,” she said on French television channel LCI on Friday. “It’s an option that is absolutely possible.”

Engie unit GDF Suez North America has an ownership interest in 13.1 gigawatts (GW) of electric power and co-generation capacity, of which close to 1 GW is powered by renewable sources, the firm’s financial documents show.

In October, French weekly La Lettre de L‘Expansion reported that Engie had signed a mandate with Bank of America Merrill Lynch for the sale of its gas plants in North America. ID:nL8N12J2OC] (Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Jason Neely)