FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Engie considering sale of U.S. thermal assets -COO
Sections
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2015 / 9:40 AM / 2 years ago

Engie considering sale of U.S. thermal assets -COO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - French utility Engie is considering a sale of its thermal power generation plants in the United States, deputy chief executive and chief operating officer Isabelle Kocher said on Friday.

“We’re seriously thinking about it,” she said on French television channel LCI on Friday. “It’s an option that is absolutely possible.”

Engie unit GDF Suez North America has an ownership interest in 13.1 gigawatts (GW) of electric power and co-generation capacity, of which close to 1 GW is powered by renewable sources, the firm’s financial documents show.

In October, French weekly La Lettre de L‘Expansion reported that Engie had signed a mandate with Bank of America Merrill Lynch for the sale of its gas plants in North America. ID:nL8N12J2OC] (Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.