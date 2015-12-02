FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Neuberger and Apax study buying 35 pct of Italy's Engineering -source
#Financials
December 2, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

Neuberger and Apax study buying 35 pct of Italy's Engineering -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Private equity funds Neuberger Berman and Apax Partners are jointly conducting due diligence to possibly buy 35 percent of Italian software company Engineering held by the Cinaglia family, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

“The due diligence is ongoing, the time is running out,” the source said, adding that the deal was a bridge solution linked to the succession of chairman and founder Michele Cinaglia.

The news of the Neuberger and Apax interest was reported earlier on Wednesday by Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

The source added that the outcome of a mandatory tender offer that would inevitably follow was uncertain at this stage given the weight of other big shareholders. According to market regulator Consob, One Equity Partners and Bestinver hold around 29 percent and 10 percent of Engineering, respectively. (Reporting by Massimo Gaia, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Paola Arosio)

