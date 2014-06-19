FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eni says output at Nikaitchuq field in Alaska hits 25,000 bpd
June 19, 2014

Eni says output at Nikaitchuq field in Alaska hits 25,000 bpd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 19 (Reuters) - Italian oil major Eni said it achieved the daily production goal of 25,000 barrels at its wholly-owned Nikaitchuq oil field in Alaska, adding it expected to hit a 30,000 barrels per day target in the next 12 months.

The field, located offshore the North Slope of Alaska in a water depth of three meters, holds reserves estimated at 200 million barrels of crude oil, it said in a statement.

Nikaitchuq production, which began in January 2011, is the first operated by Eni in the Arctic. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)

