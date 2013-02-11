FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Algeria probes Eni, Sonatrach allegations
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 11, 2013 / 12:55 PM / in 5 years

Algeria probes Eni, Sonatrach allegations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ALGIERS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Algerian judicial authorities are investigating allegations of corruption involving state energy firm Sonatrach and Italy’s Eni SpA, the Algiers public prosecutor said.

The announcement of the probe came days after Milan prosecutors said they had put Eni head Paolo Scaroni under investigation in a probe into alleged bribes paid to win contracts in Algeria for Saipem SpA, in which Eni holds a 43 percent stake.

The Algiers court “informs public opinion that the revelations reported by some national and foreign media relate to the investigation that has already been launched by a special court,” Algiers public prosecutor Belkacem Zeghmati said in a statement carried on the official APS news agency late on Sunday.

The probe follows reports over the “involvement of Algerian personalities in illegal activities, and more precisely, corruption in conducting business when they were serving within state institutions,” he said.

He did not name any official.

Eni said on Thursday prosecutors had searched Scaroni’s home and offices in a widening probe centring on eight contracts worth $11 billion won by Saipem, Europe’s biggest oil services group, between 2007 and 2009. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.