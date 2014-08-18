Italian antitrust agency probes Eni's wholesale gas market share

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 18, 2014 / 7:00 PM / 3 years ago

MILAN, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Italy’s competition watchdog said it was investigating whether oil and gas group Eni controlled a bigger share of the domestic wholesale gas market between April 2013 and March 2014 than the 54 percent level it had declared.

Eni risks a fine of up to 1 percent of the previous year’s revenue if the antitrust body comes to the conclusion that its real market share exceeded a 55 percent threshold, the authority said on Monday in a document published on its website.

The inquiry will be concluded by the end of this year, it added. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Jane Baird)

