Italian antitrust agency probes Eni's wholesale gas market share

MILAN, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Italy’s competition watchdog said it was investigating whether oil and gas group Eni controlled a bigger share of the domestic wholesale gas market between April 2013 and March 2014 than the 54 percent level it had declared.

Eni risks a fine of up to 1 percent of the previous year’s revenue if the antitrust body comes to the conclusion that its real market share exceeded a 55 percent threshold, the authority said on Monday in a document published on its website.

The inquiry will be concluded by the end of this year, it added. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Jane Baird)