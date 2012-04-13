FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eni says Nigeria pipeline attacked
#Energy
April 13, 2012 / 7:40 AM / 5 years ago

Eni says Nigeria pipeline attacked

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 13 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Friday a pipeline in Nigeria had been attacked.

“We can confirm a pipeline, leading to Tebidaba, in the Clough-Creek area has been attacked,” a spokewoman said.

Eni’s unit Agip owns a Tebidaba-Brass pipeline in Nigeria.

A statement by the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta said its fighters had attacked and destroyed one wellhead and one manifold on trunk lines belonging to Agip overnight.

Reporting by Valentina Za and Joe Brock

