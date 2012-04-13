Eni says Nigeria pipeline attacked

MILAN, April 13 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Friday a pipeline in Nigeria had been attacked.

“We can confirm a pipeline, leading to Tebidaba, in the Clough-Creek area has been attacked,” a spokewoman said.

Eni’s unit Agip owns a Tebidaba-Brass pipeline in Nigeria.

A statement by the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta said its fighters had attacked and destroyed one wellhead and one manifold on trunk lines belonging to Agip overnight.