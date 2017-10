MILAN, June 20 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas group Eni has set the final size on its seven-year bond at 750 million euros, a lead manager said on Wednesday.

“We hope to close (with a yield) at the lower end of the guidance range,” the lead said.

Guidance on Eni’s bond yield was earlier revised to a range of 215-220 basis points over the mid swap rate on the back of the book growing to around 1.5 billion euros. (Reporting By Giulio Piovaccari)