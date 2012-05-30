FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy holding company CDP to sell 3 pct of Eni
May 30, 2012 / 4:25 PM / 5 years ago

Italy holding company CDP to sell 3 pct of Eni

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 30 (Reuters) - Italian state holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) said on Wednesday that it would sell 3 percent of oil group ENI for about 2 billion euros to fund its purchase of 30 percent of the Snam natural gas network.

Dividends and the sales of other assets will raise the rest of the 3.5 billion euros needed to buy the network, CDP said in a statement.

CDP is buying the Snam shares from Eni as part of the government’s attempt to liberalise the gas distribution market.

Reporting by Steve Scherer

