Eni says inks China production sharing contract
April 11, 2012 / 9:13 AM / in 6 years

Eni says inks China production sharing contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 11 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas group Eni signed a production- sharing contract with China’s National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) to explore a block 400 km off the coast of Hong Kong.

“The block, covering 5,130 square km in the attractive deep water of the South China Sea, has a high exploration potential,” Eni said in a statement on Wednesday.

Eni will be operator of the 30/27 block with a 100 percent stake. CNOOC has the right to take a stake of up to 51 percent in case of discovery, it said. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by David Holmes)

