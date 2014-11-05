FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eni CEO says he has no plans to quit
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 5, 2014 / 4:01 PM / 3 years ago

Eni CEO says he has no plans to quit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Claudio Descalzi said on Wednesday he had no intention of stepping down as chief executive of Italian oil and gas group Eni after a corruption probe over a Nigerian deal had sparked rumours he might do so.

“I don’t know where these rumours are coming from. I am very happy and am working flat out, I have no intention of quitting,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a parliamentary hearing.

Press speculation mounted after news of the corruption probe broke in September that Descalzi might resign.

The former head of Eni’s exploration and production unit, named CEO by the treasury in May, is being investigated by Milan prosecutors over alleged corruption relating to a Nigerian oil deal worth more than $1 billion.

Descalzi has denied any wrongdoing. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.