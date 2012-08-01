FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eni CEO sees full-year dividend around 1.08 euros
August 1, 2012

Eni CEO sees full-year dividend around 1.08 euros

MILAN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Italian energy giant Eni could offer a full-year dividend of 1.08 euros, the company’s Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said on Wednesday.

“I think the overall dividend will be in the area of 1.08 euros,” Scaroni said in a conference call with analysts.

The company will revisit its dividend policy in occasion of its business plan next year, he said earlier in the call.

He said that it was important that the next business plan ensure that the dividend is sustainable. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)

