REFILE-Court cuts cost of gas Eni sold to Edison by 1 bln euros
November 27, 2015 / 7:25 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Court cuts cost of gas Eni sold to Edison by 1 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to remove company code)

MILAN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - An international arbitration court has cut by around 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) the cost of Libyan gas that Italian oil group Eni has sold to rival Edison under a long-term supply contract.

Edison, a unit of French energy giant EDF, said it expected the ruling to have a positive impact of 850 million euros this year on its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

Long-term supply contracts are subject to periodical price revisions which are then implemented retroactively following the arbitration ruling.

Edison had asked the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce in 2012 to revise the price of its gas supply contract with Eni. ($1 = 0.9438 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
