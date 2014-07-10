FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EnBW to buy Eni out of German gas grid venture - sources
#Energy
July 10, 2014 / 5:02 PM / 3 years ago

EnBW to buy Eni out of German gas grid venture - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 10 (Reuters) - German utility EnBW and Italy’s Eni have agreed a deal for EnBW to buy Eni’s stake in their gas grid joint venture in Germany, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The deal was previously reported on Thursday by daily Stuttgarter Zeitung and the Wall Street Journal Deutschland, with the latter saying that EnBW was paying around 150 million euros ($205 million) for the stake.

Sources have previously said the Terranets joint venture, which operates a 2,000 km gas pipeline system in the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, could be worth about 300 million euros.

EnBW and Eni were not immediately available for comment.

$1 = 0.7331 Euros Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
