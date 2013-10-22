FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eni in talks with EnBW over German gas grid JV
October 22, 2013 / 4:39 PM / 4 years ago

Eni in talks with EnBW over German gas grid JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas group Eni is in talks with German utility EnBW over a possible deal on a joint venture that controls gas grid assets in Germany, a spokesperson for Eni said on Tuesday.

“EnBW, OEW, Neckarpri and Eni are in discussion on a possible transaction over the shares of EnBW/Eni-Verwaltungsgesellschaft,” the spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Talks are still ongoing and no decision has been taken as yet, the statement said.

Earlier this month a German newspaper said Eni wanted to hive off its 50 percent stake in the German natural gas transmission networks it co-owns with EnBW.

OEW and Neckarpri are publicly-owned shareholders of EnBW.

The joint venture controls gas transmission network TerraNets and gas supplier Gasversorgung Sueddeutschland (GVS).

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, additional reporting by Christophe Steitz, editing by Isla Binnie

