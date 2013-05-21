FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eni, 7 other companies call for revived EU energy policy
May 21, 2013 / 7:31 PM / in 4 years

Eni, 7 other companies call for revived EU energy policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 21 (Reuters) - Italy’s oil major Eni and seven other leading European energy companies issued a joint statement on Tuesday to ask European Union leaders to revive a common energy policy in order to open up new investments in the sector.

The EU leaders will meet in Brussels on Wednesday for a summit aimed at discussing energy policy and tax coordination.

“The current lack of visibility on energy policies and regulatory uncertainty will inevitably lead to an absence of energy investments with negative effects on security of supply, employment and reactivation of the European economy,” the joint statement said.

The call is signed by the chief executives of Enel , GasTerra, GDF Suez, Iberdrola, RWE , E.ON, Gas Natural Fenosa and Eni.

