Eni set to give news on future of Galp stake-sources
March 29, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 6 years

Eni set to give news on future of Galp stake-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 29 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas group Eni is set to make an announcement this week on the future of its stake in Portugal’s energy company Galp Energia , three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

“An announcement should be made today,” one of the sources said without giving any details.

Eni, which owns 33.34 percent of Galp, has already said it does not want to remain in listed companies it does not control.

Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said in a conference call earlier in March Eni was in no rush to sell its Galp stake.

Earlier in March a senior executive from Angola’s Sonangol said the company was in talks to buy a direct stake in Galp.

Sonangol is negotiating to buy half of Italian group Eni’s stake, board member Sebastiao Gaspar Martins told Reuters.

Sonangol holds a 15 percent indirect stake in Galp through its 45 percent stake in Portugal’s Amorim Energia, which controls a third of Galp, but wants a direct stake.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes

