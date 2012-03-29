Eni agrees to sell Galp stake in phases, exits pact

MILAN, March 29 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Thursday it had reached a an agreement with Amorim Energia and Caixa Geral de Depositos to sell its stake in Portuguese energy group Galp Energia in various steps.

In a statement, Eni said Amorim had agreed to purchase the 5 percent stake in Galp within 150 days.

In a complex agreement, Eni said it also has the right to sell up to 18 percent of Galp, which could potentially rise by 2 percent if convertible bonds are issued, in the market.

Eni, which owns 33.34 percent of Galp, said it had the right to sell the remaining part of its stake. In this case, Amorim has a call option to buy up to 5 percent of Galp.

Amorim also has a right of first refusal on the remaining 5.34 percent.

Eni said that under the agreement it will cease to be bound by the shareholder agreement currently in place between the three companies.

Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni told Reuters in an exclusive telephone interview that the Galp stake could be sold in the next 12 months.

He said Eni expected to divest the stake for around 3.5 billion euros.

Scaroni said Eni was not interested in owning minority stakes in companies.

“We want to use the resources of our shareholders to run our business where we have large resources,” he said. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)