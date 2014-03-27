FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eni launches sale of 7 pct stake in Galp Energia
March 27, 2014 / 5:26 PM / 3 years ago

Eni launches sale of 7 pct stake in Galp Energia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s Eni on Thursday launched the sale of a seven percent stake in Portuguese utility Galp Energia as the oil and gas major presses ahead with plans to offload non-core assets and raise cash.

The stake is worth around 670 million euros ($920.54 million) at current market prices, according to Reuters calculations. Following the sale, Eni will hold around 9 percent of Galp’s share capital, it said. ($1 = 0.7278 Euros) (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Lisa Jucca)

