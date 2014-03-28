FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eni sells 7 pct in Galp Energia for 702.4 mln euros
#Financials
March 28, 2014 / 8:57 AM / 3 years ago

Eni sells 7 pct in Galp Energia for 702.4 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 28 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni said on Friday it had sold a 7 percent stake in Galp Energia for 702.4 million euros ($965 million) via an accelerated bookbuilding offered to institutional investors.

The offering was priced at 12.10 euros per share, the company said in a statement. After the transaction, Eni will hold around 9 percent of Galp, it said.

Eni Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni has said on several occasions the company does not want to remain invested in listed companies it does not control.

$1 = 0.7278 Euros Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
