Italy antitrust probes Eni for gas transport dominance
March 8, 2012

Italy antitrust probes Eni for gas transport dominance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 8 (Reuters) - Italy’s antitrust authority opened a probe into state-controlled energy company Eni’s possible dominance of the international gas transport market, according to a statement on its Web site.

From April 2001, Eni no longer organised auctions to sell to third-parties some of its capacity in the Transitgas and TAG pipelines, Gas Intensive, a consortium that buys natural gas for big companies, told the competition authority.

That has meant that Eni has used its rights on the pipelines to control the gas market, Gas Intensive alleged.

Gas Intensive’s allegations prompted the probe, the antitrust agency said. (Reporting By Steve Scherer)

