a year ago
GasTerra seeks $1 bln in back payments from Eni via arbitration
GE shifts strategy after missteps
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
July 21, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

GasTerra seeks $1 bln in back payments from Eni via arbitration

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 21 (Reuters) - Dutch gas wholesaler GasTerra said on Thursday it would seek an arbitration ruling against Eni to recover 918 million euros ($1.01 billion) in back payments it said it was owed after the Italian oil and gas group lost a price review arbitration.

Eni said on Wednesday judges had rejected its bid to obtain a downward revision to the price it had been paying to GasTerra from 2012 onwards, but said that GasTerra's request for backpayment was unfounded.

"GasTerra disagrees with Eni's position and has initiated arbitration proceedings to collect the amount due," GasTerra said in a statement. On Wednesday, a Dutch court seized a 1-billion euro stake in Eni's Amsterdam-based unit at GasTerra's request.

Eni had originally initiated an arbitration aimed at obtaining a downward price revision of long-term gas supply contracts with the Dutch group for the four years starting in 2012.

GasTerra said Eni had demanded that the two companies resume their earlier arbitration. Eni had demanded a price cut worth around 2 billion euros, a request Gasterra had rejected, the Dutch company said. ($1 = 0.9079 euros) (Reporting By Arpan Varghese and Thomas Escritt. Editing by Jane Merriman)

