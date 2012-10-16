Eni says EU probe into Gazprom not slowing South Stream

ROME, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The South Stream gas pipeline project, led by Russian gas giant Gazprom and Italy’s Eni, is not at risk of being slowed down by the European Union probe into Gazprom, Eni Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said on Tuesday.

“With Gazprom we are not talking about this,” Scaroni said in reply to a question whether the probe had delayed the project.

Gazprom is under investigation by the European Commission for alleged abuse of its dominant position in central and eastern Europe.

A final investment decision for the whole South Stream project is expected in November, with construction planned to start in December.

The South Stream consortium also includes France’s EDF and Germany’s Wintershall.

The pipeline, estimated to cost over 15 billion euros ($19.40 billion), will help maintain Russia’s position as the major gas supplier to Europe

Scaroni also said Eni was optimistic about being paid back for investments in Iran despite EU sanctions.

An EU ban on imports of oil from Iran came into force on July 1, but the bloc exempted Eni to allow it to recoup long-standing debts it is owed by Tehran for investments.