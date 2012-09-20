Eni makes first big oil discovery in Ghana

MILAN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Thursday it had made its first important oil discovery in Ghana where it currently operates two exploration offshore blocks.

In a statement Eni said that during the production test the well produced about 5,000 high quality barrels of oil per day.

Eni, the biggest foreign oil and gas operator in Africa, said the discovery confirmed the importance of the block in terms of oil present, as well as natural gas and condensates. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)