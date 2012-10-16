Italy to back Eni in gas contract renegotiations

ROME, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Italian government will support oil and gas group Eni in the renegotiation of its long-term gas import contracts, industry minister Corrado Passera said on Tuesday.

“Take-or-pay contracts need to be reviewed... you can’t ask private companies to support excessive costs,” Passera said.

Last Wednesday Eni Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said he was considering not renewing take-or-pay contracts and was discussing the issue with Italian authorities.

“We can try to not renew take-or-pay contracts and wind up those in force because they have become too expensive,” Scaroni told the Italian Senate’s Industry Commission.

Arbitrations and renegotiations of take-or-pay contracts have become widespread across Europe’s gas industry as low spot prices on the wholesale market make existing long-term contracts unprofitable.

“We need to push to get to arbitration even if these are decisions that are up to the company,” Passera said. (Reporting By Alberto Sisto, writing by Stephen Jewkes)