Eni says will invest 1.6 bln euros in chemicals unit
May 9, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

Eni says will invest 1.6 bln euros in chemicals unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 9 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas giant ENI said on Wednesday it will invest 1.6 bln euros in developing its chemicals division from 201 to 2015, which it renamed Versalis in a re-branding of its unit Polimeri Europa.

Eni will invest about 500 million euros in Europe to develop its elastomers business, where Versalis is a market leader.

Overall, it is increasing its investment in Versalis by 60 percent from the previous plan.

“Implementation of this renewal plan will provide an expected improvement in EBIT of over 400 million euros in 2015,” Eni said in a statement.

Reporting by Michel Rose

