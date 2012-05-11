FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2012 / 8:46 AM / in 5 years

Eni has no comment on Qatar stake buy report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 11 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas group Eni declined to comment on a report that Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund was in negotiations to buy a stake in its capital, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund is in “very advanced talks” to buy a 3 to 5 percent stake in Royal Dutch Shell and is also negotiating a stake in Italy’s ENI, according to a report in the Middle East Economic Survey.

Last month, Qatar Holding, a unit of the Gulf nation’s sovereign wealth fund, said it had increased its stake in French oil group Total to 3 percent.

Shares in Eni rose 1.5 percent by 0841 GMT, outperforming a flat Italian blue-chip index.

