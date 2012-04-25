FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
April 25, 2012 / 6:35 AM / in 5 years

Eni agrees to sell 5 pct of Galp at 14.25 euro/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 25 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas giant Eni has agreed to sell 5 percent of Portugal’s Galp Energia to Amorim Energia at 14.25 euros per share, the Italian group said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Under the deal, Eni would pocket about 549 million euros ($725 million), a Reuters calculation showed.

Eni, which owns 33.34 percent of Galp, had reached an accord at the end of March with Amorim and Caixa General de Depositos to sell its whole stake in the Portuguese energy group in various steps.

Eni said on March 29 it would sell a first 5 percent stake to Amorim within 150 days.

$1 = 0.7574 euros Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford

